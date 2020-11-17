Augusta could see a local alcohol delivery ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We first told you about alcohol home delivery back in the summer. Today, we’re learning that the Augusta Commission will consider a local ordinance for it.

The state of Georgia already approved legislation in August that allows retailers and bars to deliver alcohol right to your front door.

But it’s ultimately up to city leaders to decide whether they want it to happen locally.

The commission received that update today. Next, they will wait for planning and development to bring back a drafted ordinance.

Then leaders will vote in favor or against the liquor option.

