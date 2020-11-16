You’ll have to wear a mask now at Costco, but at least you can buy a private jet membership there

Advertisement

By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, Costco is enforcing its updated face-covering policy.

Before, people with certain medical conditions who could not wear a mask did not have to wear a face covering.

But under Costco’s new policy, everyone must wear personal protective equipment. Shoppers with medical conditions must now wear a face shield to get inside.

The new policy does not apply to children 2 years old or younger.

If you do go, you can now buy a private jet membership there.

The wholesale retailer is offering members a yearlong subscription to a private jet service called Wheels Up. It costs more than $17,000.

It also comes with a $3,500 Costco card, 4,000 flight credits and a membership for luxury vacation rentals.

There’s a catch. The $17,000 only lets you book flights. You’ll still have to pay for the cost of the flight.

