Window opens for changing Burke County kids’ learning model

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, parents of students in Burke County Public Schools can request to change their kids' learning model for next semester.

Families can ask to switch from remote learning to full-time face-to-face learning, or vice versa.

The last day to request a change is Thursday.

Your child may stay with their current schedule, but parents who’d like to request a change should contact their school’s parent coordinator at these numbers:

Waynesboro Primary School, Suprina Palmer, 706-554-5125

SGA Elementary School, Renitta Johnson, 478-569-4322

Blakeney Elementary School, Linda Habersham, 706-554-2265

Burke County Middle School. Christina White, 706-554-3532

Burke County High School, Cathy McAffee, 706-554-6691

Burke County Life Center, Cora Lanier, 706-554-8046

Beginning Jan. 5, all students participating in face-to-face learning will attend school Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://www.burke.k12.ga.us/apps/news/article/1305961.

