Window opens for changing Burke County kids’ learning model

Ed Cooper prepares for a new school year in this 2016 photo.
Ed Cooper prepares for a new school year in this 2016 photo.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, parents of students in Burke County Public Schools can request to change their kids' learning model for next semester.

Families can ask to switch from remote learning to full-time face-to-face learning, or vice versa.

The last day to request a change is Thursday.

Your child may stay with their current schedule, but parents who’d like to request a change should contact their school’s parent coordinator at these numbers:

  • Waynesboro Primary School, Suprina Palmer, 706-554-5125
  • SGA Elementary School, Renitta Johnson, 478-569-4322
  • Blakeney Elementary School, Linda Habersham, 706-554-2265
  • Burke County Middle School. Christina White, 706-554-3532
  • Burke County High School, Cathy McAffee, 706-554-6691
  • Burke County Life Center, Cora Lanier, 706-554-8046

Beginning Jan. 5, all students participating in face-to-face learning will attend school Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit https://www.burke.k12.ga.us/apps/news/article/1305961.

MORE | A look at COVID-19 numbers for schools in CSRA’s biggest counties

