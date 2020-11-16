Advertisement

Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina

Police Lights (WMTW)(WMTW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
It was a deadly weekend in the two-state region, where separate shootings left five people dead and a wrong-way traffic accident claimed another five lives.

In Sumter, S.C. ...

The deadly weekend started when a father and his two adult sons were killed and a pregnant woman was seriously injured in a shooting during a home burglary.

Police say 27-year-old Eugene Marin broke into a Sumter home around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, shooting the four people. Two other people in the home were not hurt.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the dead men as 61-year-old Raymond Davis, 36-year-old Randy Davis and 32-year-old Marcus Davis.

Police say a 21-year-old pregnant woman was taken to a hospital and her baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section. Authorities say the infant was in critical condition, while the woman was recovering.

Near Laurens, S.C. ...

Just a few hours later, authorities say a car going the wrong way on a South Carolina interstate caused a wreck that killed five people.

State troopers say all five people in the two cars were trapped in the wreckage early Sunday on Interstate 385 in Laurens County and had to be cut from the crumpled metal.

Investigators say four of them died at the scene and the fifth person died at the hospital.

Troopers say the wreck happened when a 2014 Kia heading the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-385 near Laurens and hit a 2020 Hyundai head-on.

The names of the people killed weren’t immediately released.

In Jonesboro, Ga.

Then on Sunday night, two people died and two others were hospitalized after a shooting at a mobile home park.

Officers responding to the scene of the shooting Sunday night in Jonesboro found one of the victims dead.

Clayton County police spokeswoman Aubriel Stroud said the three other victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them later died.

Police have not identified the victims. They have also not said what led to the shooting.

Stroud said Monday morning that the condition of the two surviving victims was unknown.

