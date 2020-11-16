Advertisement

Sexual abuse claims against Boy Scouts surpass 82,000

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reported that more than 82,000 people have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Victims' lawyers say the claims far outnumber the accusations against the U.S. Catholic Church.

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.

Victims have until 5 p.m. Eastern Monday to file a claim in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, detailing the abuse, how it impacted them and details about the alleged abuser. The claims will then be vetted.

The Boy Scouts released a statement Sunday, saying: “We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who came forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain. We are deeply sorry.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Aiken woman dead after head-on crash
Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2020: South Carolina’s Dustin Johnson secures first Masters victory
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies search for suspect with assault rifle
Columbia County officials say no one was hurt in the vehicle fire that happened near the...
Columbia County crews called to vehicle fire near Lewiston Road exit
Child care providers preparing for uncertain school year
A look at COVID-19 numbers for schools in CSRA’s biggest counties

Latest News

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday,...
Trump national security adviser pledges ‘very professional transition’ to Biden
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff
Election update
Election updates: Richmond County recount, Trump ralliers and more
IOC chairman Thomas Bach remarks after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, in...
Tokyo Olympic ‘participants’ encouraged to get vaccine