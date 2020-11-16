Richmond County school closures begin today due to COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of Richmond County students will begin learning from home today.

Last week, the district announced it’s temporarily stopping in-person classes at all schools due to COVID-19 activity.

Leaders say an increase in cases on campuses, the central office and the transportation department led to that decision.

In-person learning will resume Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving holiday break.

There will be no impact or change for students who were already learning from home, the district said.

Throughout the home-learning period, teachers will continue to support instruction, parents were told.

A student will be considered present for school next week as long as all assignments are completed, the district said.

Since the semester began, various schools have bounced between being closed and open as virus activity flares up and subsides.

It’s not always a matter of students or teachers being sick themselves, but the closures can be triggered by a large number of absences of either kids or employees who are quarantined due to family members being sick or other possible exposure.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, who was recently diagnosed with coronavirus himself, offered reassurances in a letter to parents.

Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, superintendent of the Richmond County School System. (WRDW)

“If you have not received a letter or notification that your child has had direct contact with a COVID positive case, they are not required to self-isolate,” Bradshaw said. However, if a student has direct contact with a coronavurus patient or tests positive during the next two weeks, their school should be notified, Bradshaw said.

“Richmond County School System considers the health and well-being of our students, teachers, and staff to be of the utmost importance,” he wrote.

“We are committed to ensure the safest environment for our students and staff. We will continue to work closely with local public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facility and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff.”

The district’s letter to parents

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.