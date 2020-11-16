Advertisement

Richmond County ballot recheck resumes today at Bell Auditorium

Here's a look at what's been taking place at the Bell Auditorium.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Counties across Georgia are wrapping up counting presidential ballots by hand — nearly 5 million votes statewide.

In fact, it’s the largest ballot audit in U.S. history.

It comes after Georgia’s secretary of state ordered a hand recount to validate results of the presidential race. DeKalb and Fulton counties finished their audits over the weekend.

Richmond County resumes its recounting today at the Bell Auditorium after the audit started Friday.

This is a first along with many others this election season, prompting questions on how the process works.

One of the biggest factors is this is a first-time experience for everyone right now, even after other firsts, including a new voting system and a record number of absentee ballots.

It’s taking some time and adjustments to adapt.

Richmond County election workers are going through about 88,000 ballots by hand, recounting every vote.

Richmond County elections director Lynn Bailey says she has been working presidential elections for decades but has never seen anything like this before.

She says with so many things being new, there has been a lot of questions from voters and election workers, but they are ensuring everything is done correctly.

“All these people have experience with elections, but none of us have experience with what’s going on in the room,” she said.

“We certainly can’t forget that we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Who’s ever done this before? Nobody.”

Richmond County has until midnight Wednesday to finish their audit, but officials say they expect to finish before the deadline.

For anyone who wants to view the process, the Richmond County Board of Elections says the audit at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta is open to the public.

