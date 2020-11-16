New free virtual academy offered for Columbia County students

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District announced a new free virtual learning opportunity for its students beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

The Columbia Virtual Academy (CVA) is available for all students in grades 6 through 12 that live in the Columbia County School District, to include students attending private school or homeschool.

All CVA courses will be taught by certified Columbia County School District educators during the fall and spring sessions. Students can choose a full-time or part-time virtual schedule while keeping the option to participate in extracurricular activities at their zoned school.

A virtual informational meeting will be live streamed Monday, December 7, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at http://bit.ly/ccsdlive.

Enrollment in the CVA for the Fall Session of the 2021-2022 school year will be available beginning December 8, 2020, through January 19, 2021. Interested students and parents are encouraged to read the information on the CVA website and speak to their school counselor to determine if the academy is a good fit.

This information and more, including courses offered, student eligibility, and a profile of a successful virtual learning student, is available at https://bit.ly/ccboecva

