Advertisement

New free virtual academy offered for Columbia County students

The Columbia County School District announced a new free virtual learning opportunity for its...
The Columbia County School District announced a new free virtual learning opportunity for its students beginning the 2021-2022 school year.(WBAY)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District announced a new free virtual learning opportunity for its students beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

The Columbia Virtual Academy (CVA) is available for all students in grades 6 through 12 that live in the Columbia County School District, to include students attending private school or homeschool.

All CVA courses will be taught by certified Columbia County School District educators during the fall and spring sessions. Students can choose a full-time or part-time virtual schedule while keeping the option to participate in extracurricular activities at their zoned school.

A virtual informational meeting will be live streamed Monday, December 7, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at http://bit.ly/ccsdlive.

Enrollment in the CVA for the Fall Session of the 2021-2022 school year will be available beginning December 8, 2020, through January 19, 2021. Interested students and parents are encouraged to read the information on the CVA website and speak to their school counselor to determine if the academy is a good fit.

This information and more, including courses offered, student eligibility, and a profile of a successful virtual learning student, is available at https://bit.ly/ccboecva

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Aiken woman dead after head-on crash
Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2020: South Carolina’s Dustin Johnson secures first Masters victory
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies search for suspect with assault rifle
Columbia County officials say no one was hurt in the vehicle fire that happened near the...
Columbia County crews called to vehicle fire near Lewiston Road exit

Latest News

With the election on everyone’s mind, you might not have been thinking as heavily about COVID-19.
‘Pandemic fatigue’ does not mean relaxing precautions as Thanksgiving looms
Shoebox gifts for kids can be dropped off this week.
Gift boxes for kids can be dropped off at several local churches this week
In a recent report from the Coloradoan, current Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator, Mike Bobo, is...
‘I feel like I let Coach Muschamp down’: Bobo discusses moving ahead as Gamecocks interim coach
Police Lights (WMTW)
Shootings, crash claim 10 lives in Georgia, South Carolina