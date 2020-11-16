Masters still on for April as ANGC could consider patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As it stands now, Dustin Johnson will have to defend his Masters title in less than five months when the tournament returns in April.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley has hinted at the possibility of having at least a small number of patrons, saying he was encouraged by what he saw at the Houston Open where they allowed 2,000 people.

“While I don’t know exactly when that decision is going to be made, we’ll have to give it some lead time for April. So we are just going to make the decision based on the best information possible, but we do have hopes that the tournament in April will be closer to normal than it is right now,” Ridley said.

On TV it may have appeared to be a big crowd on the eighteenth hole, but the people around were more socially distant than it seemed. All spectators and members of the media were wearing masks, and it was outside where the risk of transmitting the virus is low.

Not to mention all at the event had COVID-19 tests prior to the tournament on top of other safety precautions.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.