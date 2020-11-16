Advertisement

Masters still on for April as ANGC could consider patrons

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020. Fred Ridley announced that Lee Elder (not pictured), the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, will be honored by establishing scholarships in his name and inviting him to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters. (Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
By Meredith Anderson and Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As it stands now, Dustin Johnson will have to defend his Masters title in less than five months when the tournament returns in April.

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley has hinted at the possibility of having at least a small number of patrons, saying he was encouraged by what he saw at the Houston Open where they allowed 2,000 people.

“While I don’t know exactly when that decision is going to be made, we’ll have to give it some lead time for April. So we are just going to make the decision based on the best information possible, but we do have hopes that the tournament in April will be closer to normal than it is right now,” Ridley said.

On TV it may have appeared to be a big crowd on the eighteenth hole, but the people around were more socially distant than it seemed. All spectators and members of the media were wearing masks, and it was outside where the risk of transmitting the virus is low.

Not to mention all at the event had COVID-19 tests prior to the tournament on top of other safety precautions.

