Jury selection underway in CSRA for first time since pandemic began

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though we’ve gone months without trials, some attorneys tell us the backlog isn’t as bad as you might think.

Attorneys sat socially distanced at these tables, selecting jury members for the first time since the pandemic started.

They held selection at the James Brown Arena in an effort to clear up the backlog of cases needing to be tried. One defense attorney said she’s excited to get back to court, but it’s a long road from here.

The arena has gone from entertainment venue to makeshift courtroom.

“Even with us having to be understanding of the delays, I think that we’ve come to a point now where we have to balance out being understanding of these being times that we’ve never experienced, and also making sure we’re advocating for justice for our clients,” Defense attorney Tiannna Bias said.

Picking juries from here, hopefully, is a step towards justice for those still waiting.

“We just have to have a very frank conversation that, you know, your timeline is going to look a little different than it would have looked when we first discussed you going to trial on your case,” Bias said.

In July, around 3,500 criminal and 21,000 civil and domestic cases were on backlog and those numbers were only growing since the courts closed.

But Bias says more are people entering plea deals and avoiding trial altogether.

“There are some people who the reason why they might be more admitable to a plea deal is because they are tired of waiting for the delays that COVID has caused them to experience,” Bias explained.

But she says at least for her clients, it’s because she has more time to negotiate pleas.

“It’s mostly because our schedules look a lot different now. Any time you’re in court, that’s time you have to take away from sitting on the phone with a prosecutor, or meeting with a client,” Bias said.

Even now, she says not to expect too many people headed to court soon.

“We’re not going to see the same number of trials we would have seen pre COVID. So, it is going to be a very slow and very gradual transition,” Bias said.

Meanwhile, grand juries have also started back up which means cases can be indicted again.

