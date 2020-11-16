Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.(Source: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Aiken woman dead after head-on crash
Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2020: South Carolina’s Dustin Johnson secures first Masters victory
Brittany Correri is still haunted by her first date with a man named “Ben” she met through the...
‘He was dead set on killing me’: Atlanta woman beaten by man she met on dating app
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies search for suspect with assault rifle
Columbia County officials say no one was hurt in the vehicle fire that happened near the...
Columbia County crews called to vehicle fire near Lewiston Road exit

Latest News

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters still on for April as ANGC could consider patrons
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Ronny Jackson (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows striking success in US tests