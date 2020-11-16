Advertisement

Group wants to give away hundreds more Thanksgiving meals if folks will sign up

(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group of churches and community organizations wants to provide 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals to people who need one.

The problem: Not enough people have signed up.

Donny Carswell, one of the organizers with the Joseph Project, told News 12 the food needs to be ordered, so sign-ups can only be taken until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. But so far, fewer than 500 people have signed up for the event that will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at City Church Augusta, 1804 Gordon Highway.

To sign up for the free Thanksgiving meal, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b48a5a72ca4fb6-turkey.

For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/831622240732639.

MORE | Here comes Santa Claus - with face masks and plexiglass

The Joseph Project — a joint effort of City Church Augusta, Bethel Covenant Worship Center and Macedonia Family Church — aims to serve, support and encourage local families regardless of their beliefs.

Toward that goal, it served more than 30,000 CSRA residents between June and October with produce, meat and dairy products through its farms-to-family program and independently funded food banks.

Building off this momentum, the group launched the Thanksgiving effort with other nonprofits, fraternities, sororities, educators and community stakeholders.

“We have seen how much of an encouragement helping the community with meals has been up to now, so we are sure this will be a huge success,” the group stated in a news release.

