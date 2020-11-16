Graduations rates increase as schools power through pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a long eight months for all of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s been extra tough on schools. We’ve seen how much our local schools have put into trying to keep students and staff safe.

We finally have some good news. Graduation rates are up across Georgia, and that includes Richmond County.

In a year plagued by COVID-19, graduation rates in the county are the reason for hope.

“It’s exciting. It’s really kind of our core mission is to graduate students who are ready for college and the workplace,” Malinda Cobb, associate superintendent for academic services for Richmond County schools, said.

In 2020, two high schools had 100 percent graduation rates and five high schools posted their highest rates in 10 or more years.

“It’s difficult to change the graduation rate overnight. That’s many years of work,” Cobb said.

In 2019 the district graduation rate was 75 percent. Now, it’s 77 percent. School officials credit that to programs like “Teachers as Advisors.”

“Each teacher took on a group of about 30, their homeroom. They meet with them throughout the school year to really constantly look at what your report card is, you know, a caring adult in the building,” Cobb said.

They’ve also opened up more high school course work to 8th graders in accelerated programs. And they’re involving teachers more in getting students back involved who aren’t doing well.

The district says they are offering more courses online.

“So that students who are able to do a credit recovery, so if they didn’t pass a course on time, they could work on that online,” Cobb said.

Richmond County says the online options are key especially with COVID-19. They gave laptops to any seniors who needed them in the spring and made them first priority.

This year, every student has the option of free virtual, one-on-one tutoring.

“We want to try to make sure all of our schools are above that 80 percent mark,” Cobb said.

For now, these numbers are a bright spot during a dark year.

Over in Columbia County, the 2020 graduation rate for all schools is nearly 92 percent. Aiken County’s rate was 91 percent.

