Gift boxes for kids can be dropped off at several local churches this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Operation Christmas Child continues its mission this year of collecting special gift boxes for children who need them.

The so-called shoebox gifts prepared by donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off this week, which is designated as National Collection Week by project organizer Samaritan’s Purse.

Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than two decades, partnering with churches around the world to collect and deliver them.

If you’d like to donate a shoebox gift, see the “How to Pack a Shoebox” page. If you’re planning to drop off one or more of them, visit the “Important COVID-19 Updates” page.

“This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope and that God loves them,” Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse, said in a statement.

Here are some local drop-off sites:

Hephzibah Baptist Church, 2527 Georgia Highway 88, Hephzibah: 4-8 p.m. through Friday and next Monday: 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Matlock Baptist Church, 980 Main St., Jackson: 5-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday; 8-11 a.m. Saturday and Monday; and 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

Curtis Baptist Church, 1348 Broad St., Augusta: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; and 9 a.m. to noon Monday.

Warren Baptist Church, 3203 Washington Road, Augusta: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and next Monday; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

TrueNorth Church, 1060 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday; and 8:30-10:30 a.m. next Monday.

West Acres Baptist Church, 555 Gibbs Road, Evans: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; and 8-10 a.m. next Monday.

First Baptist Church, 853 N. Liberty St., Waynesboro: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to noon Friday through Sunday; and 9 a.m. to noon next Monday.

South Aiken Baptist Church, 980 Dougherty Road, Aiken: 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Friday; 8-10 a.m. Saturday and next Monday; and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

Cedar Creek Church, 3001 Banks Mill Road, Aiken: 5-7 p.m. through Friday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday; and 9 a.m. to noon next Monday.

For more locations, visit https://sampur.se/3lDozBA.

