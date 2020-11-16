Georgia veterans agency opens new office today in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Georgia Department of Veterans Service office opens today in Grovetown.

It will serve veterans in Columbia, Richmond, Lincoln and McDuffie counties.

Doors open at 11 a.m. at 5170-B Wrightsboro Road.

The office will assist with applications for Department of Veterans Affairs health care, compensation for service-connected disabilities, pension for wartime veterans or surviving spouses, financial assistance for home health care, assisted living and nursing home care, certificates of eligibility for a VA home loan, and Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits.

The office can also assist in certifying a veteran’s eligibility for many benefits provided by the state.

Veterans and families should make an appointment before visiting due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Visitors are asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing guidelines.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-210-2067 or email the office manager at james.hood@vs.state.ga.us.

