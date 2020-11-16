Gamecocks fire Will Muschamp; Bobo named interim head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina has parted ways with its head football coach Will Muschamp.

The Gamecocks fired Muschamp on Sunday night, naming offensive coordinator Mike Bobo as the interim coach for the season’s final three games.

The decision comes following Saturday’s 59-42 road loss to Ole Miss, dropping South Carolina’s record to 2-5 overall.

The loss to the Rebels marked the team’s third in a row.

Over the last three showdowns, the Gamecocks have yielded an average of 53 points and 593 yards of total offense per game -- poor performances from a unit led by Muschamp.

Muschamp has spent five seasons in Columbia.

During his tenure, Carolina was a mere 24-30 against FBS competition. And, he went winless in four games against rival Clemson.

Muschamp’s best season in Columbia came in year two, where he guided Carolina to a 9-4 mark with a win over Michigan in the Outback Bowl. But, since 2019, Carolina has drifted toward the bottom in the SEC. The Gamecocks have lost ten of their last 13 games.

He is, however, the only coach to take the Gamecocks to bowl games in each of his first three seasons.

Athletics Director Ray Tanner and UofSC President Bob Caslen met with the coaching staff and players on Sunday to inform them of the change.

“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach,” Tanner said. “I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.”

Caslen added: “I appreciate everything Coach Muschamp has done for our University. He is a true professional and strong advocate for our student-athletes. Under his leadership, our football players excelled in the classroom and served as mentors in the community. Will also brought much-needed stability to the program. However, I believe it is time to move in a different direction.”

The university says a search for its new head football coach will begin immediately.

