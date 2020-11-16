Advertisement

Ga. Tech interactive map helps evaluate COVID-19 risks ahead of holidays

By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:08 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WIS/WRDW) - Coronavirus cases surging across the two-state region have health officials worried that the approaching holidays could make things worse.

The CDC recommends you celebrate virtually, if possible, because traditional celebrations could lead to another spike in cases.

“If you’re indoors and gathering with people, even if it’s a relatively small group, to the extent possible, keep the mask on even if you’re indoors,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on network airwaves.

If you do plan to travel for the holiday season, Georgia Tech has created an interactive map that can help calculate your risk for infection based on where you’re traveling and how many people plan to attend the event.

