Ga. Senate campaigns heat up even as Ossoff-Perdue debate canceled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will not be a debate between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff before their Jan. 5 runoff.

They were supposed to face off for a Dec. 6 debate.

This is the second time Perdue canceled a debate against his competitor.

The Atlanta Press Club says invitations were also sent to Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who will face Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in the runoff.

Right now, it’s not clear whether there will be a Loeffler-Warnock debate, either.

The Republicans and their Democratic opponents were on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election, but neither side got a sufficient majority of votes in either race to be declared the winner.

On Sunday, Warnock held a meet-and-greet in Marietta along with Ossoff — who just visited Augusta on Friday.

Warnock says their goal is to bring change across the Peach State.

“So we have to stand up in a moment like this and say that we are one Georgia, we are one people, we are one America, we have one humanity,” he said.

Ossoff said: "I asked Sen. Perdue why he had lied to us and told us COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu, while he was trading medical and vaccine stocks.

“Sen. Perdue didn’t like those questions. Because, y’all, I don’t think that anyone has told the truth to David Perdue’s face in about 30 years.”

The Republican National Committee is committing resources to support Perdue and Loeffler — at least $20 million and more than 600 staffers.

Key dates in runoff

All but one state runoff in Georgia will take place Jan. 5 to match the U.S. Senate runoffs.

The special election to fill the late John Lewis' congressional seat is still set for Dec. 1.

The last day to register to vote is Dec. 7. You can do that online at https://georgia.gov/register-to-vote.

You can start requesting an absentee ballot now. They are expected to be sent out starting Nov. 18.

Early in-person voting in Georgia begins Dec. 14.

