Advertisement

Ga. Senate campaigns heat up even as Ossoff-Perdue debate canceled

From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue
From left: Jon Ossoff and David Perdue(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will not be a debate between Republican Sen. David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff before their Jan. 5 runoff.

They were supposed to face off for a Dec. 6 debate.

This is the second time Perdue canceled a debate against his competitor.

The Atlanta Press Club says invitations were also sent to Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who will face Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock in the runoff.

MORE | These trends could shape Georgia runoff elections' outcome

Right now, it’s not clear whether there will be a Loeffler-Warnock debate, either.

The Republicans and their Democratic opponents were on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election, but neither side got a sufficient majority of votes in either race to be declared the winner.

On Sunday, Warnock held a meet-and-greet in Marietta along with Ossoff — who just visited Augusta on Friday.

Warnock says their goal is to bring change across the Peach State.

“So we have to stand up in a moment like this and say that we are one Georgia, we are one people, we are one America, we have one humanity,” he said.

Ossoff said: "I asked Sen. Perdue why he had lied to us and told us COVID-19 was no deadlier than the flu, while he was trading medical and vaccine stocks.

“Sen. Perdue didn’t like those questions. Because, y’all, I don’t think that anyone has told the truth to David Perdue’s face in about 30 years.”

The Republican National Committee is committing resources to support Perdue and Loeffler — at least $20 million and more than 600 staffers.

Key dates in runoff

All but one state runoff in Georgia will take place Jan. 5 to match the U.S. Senate runoffs.

The special election to fill the late John Lewis' congressional seat is still set for Dec. 1.

The last day to register to vote is Dec. 7. You can do that online at https://georgia.gov/register-to-vote.

You can start requesting an absentee ballot now. They are expected to be sent out starting Nov. 18.

Early in-person voting in Georgia begins Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Aiken woman dead after head-on crash
Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2020: South Carolina’s Dustin Johnson secures first Masters victory
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County deputies search for suspect with assault rifle
Columbia County officials say no one was hurt in the vehicle fire that happened near the...
Columbia County crews called to vehicle fire near Lewiston Road exit
Child care providers preparing for uncertain school year
A look at COVID-19 numbers for schools in CSRA’s biggest counties

Latest News

Columbia County school bus
Job fair set Tuesday to fill Columbia County school positions
Here's a look at what's been taking place at the Bell Auditorium.
Richmond County ballot recheck resumes today at Bell Auditorium
All Richmond County schools are closing.
Richmond County school closures begin today: What you need to know
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family