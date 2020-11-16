Drivers, watch out for these road projects in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some Columbia County road projects that could affect CSRA drivers this week:

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Louisville Road between North Belair Road and Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.

There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Owens Road between North Belair Road and Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.