Drivers, watch out for these road projects in Columbia County

Highway construction cone
Highway construction cone(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here’s a look at some Columbia County road projects that could affect CSRA drivers this week:

  • There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Louisville Road between North Belair Road and Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.
  • There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Owens Road between North Belair Road and Washington Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday.
  • There will be intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shift on Flowing Wells Road between Columbia Road and Mason McKnight Parkway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, then from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
