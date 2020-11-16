Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Lots of sunshine ahead this upcoming week with seasonal temps
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal this week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as we go through the week. Highs today and Tuesday will be near 70, but fall to the 60s as we head towards Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows in the 30s look possible as well next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Cooler morning temperatures return
There’s only 15 days left in the hurricane season but the tropics are still active. Hurricane Iota will likely be come a major hurricane by Monday and make landfall in Central America, the same area that Hurricane Eta impacted just last week. Keep it here for updates.

Tropics Outlook
