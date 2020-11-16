Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temps this afternoon reached 82° here in Augusta with breezy conditions, a maximum wind gust of 28 mph was recorded at Bush Field. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the mid 40s across much of the CSRA with clouds clearing out.

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as we go through next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 70, but fall to the 60s as we head towards Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows in the 30s look possible as well next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Cooler morning temperatures return (WRDW)

There’s only 15 days left in the hurricane season but the tropics are still active. Hurricane Iota will likely be come a major hurricane by Monday and make landfall in Central America, the same area that Hurricane Eta impacted just last week. Keep it here for updates.

Tropics Outlook (WRDW)

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.