Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Sunny and cooler than average the next few days. Slightly warmer by the weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry high pressure building into the region will keep us clear and chilly overnight. Low temperatures will be dropping to the upper 30s and low 40s by early Tuesday morning. Winds will be light out of the west less than 5 mph.

Temperatures will be much cooler this week compared to last. Lows expected in the 30s the next...
Temperatures will be much cooler this week compared to last. Lows expected in the 30s the next few mornings.(WRDW)

Tuesday is looking sunny with a light breeze out of the northwest as a dry cold front moves through the region. High temperatures will top out close to 70 in the afternoon with some spots north staying cooler in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 8-12 mph.

Wednesday morning will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Plenty of sun expected again Wednesday as high pressure builds in to the region. High temperatures will be cooler than average on Wednesday and stay in the mid to low 60s. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning is looking like the coldest of the week with low temperatures in the mid to low 30s. Patchy frost will be possible across the CSRA with clear skies and calm winds overnight into early Thursday. Sunny skies expected Thursday with cooler than average highs again in the mid 60s.

Temperatures are expected to gradually get a little bit warmer into the weekend as high pressure shifts offshore and winds start to turn more southerly. Highs this weekend are expected to be to be a little above average in the mid 70s. Conditions look dry through the weekend, but rain chances look slightly higher next week.

