Can you spot this artist’s painted rocks hidden around the CSRA?

By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We all need something that will put a smile on our face, especially right now. One local artist has been doing something unique hoping to catch peoples' eyes.

This artist is leaving his work all over the city in an unexpected way.

“For $5, I can bring 110 smiles to the community and it only takes me 30 minutes of my own free time," Krystle Lugo-Soto said.

Lugo-Soto is a local artist who’s just one of the thousands of people in a Facebook group called Augusta Rocks.

“When the group was started and I found it, it was very small. We maybe had a thousand people in it and half of them didn’t participate. Then, it just blew up,” Lugo-Soto said.

She got started just like most people in the group by finding a rock herself.

“We were actually out at the park and I found my first rock and it had Augusta Rocks on the back. I looked it up and apparently, they paint rocks and leave them for people to find. I was one of the lucky ones that actually got to find one and I wanted to do that. I’ve been hooked ever since,” Lugo-Soto said.

She’s been painting and hiding rocks like these for some time now.

“Since I started, I want to say at least 35 to 40 a month. And if I’ve been doing this for 10 years, let’s just give it an average of about a thousand?”

She hasn’t slowed down either; she hides five to six rocks weekly.

And her message: “Take a moment. Take a moment and look around. Sometimes you might not always see what’s right in front of you. Sometimes they’re hidden so that people can see a little ray of sunshine.”

The rocks are normally hidden near or in parks all across the CSRA. Lugo-Soto says she uses acrylic paint most of the time, but everyone is different.

“Any way you want to decorate them you can and put them out there, it’s the message that’s getting out there that’s the big deal,” she said.

It’s a big deal in a time where people need their spirits lifted.

“It’s nice when they get to see something like that, and it brightens their day a little bit,” Lugo-Soto said.

You can find more about the Augusta Rocks group and community on Facebook.

