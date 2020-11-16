Burglar breaks into local Dairy Queen drive-thru

GROVETOWN. Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the man who broke into a Dairy Queen outside Grovetown.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 10 when the drive-thru window of the Dairy Queen at 5143 Bluegrass Trail was shattered and a male entered the restaurant.

While in the restaurant, he slammed two cash registers until they opened, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

He also went into the office and attempted to get into the safe, deputies said.

He took one cash register with him and left the restaurant through the rear door, deputies said.

Authorities released a surveillance image.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s agency.

