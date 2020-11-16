Advertisement

Blackville slaying victim had been reported missing by family

McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.
McKenzie Corley Harley Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The victim of a fatal gunshot wound in Blackville was identified as McKenzie Corley Harley Jr., 21, of Barnwell, who’d been reported missing by his family.

The shooting death is being investigated as a homicide, according to authorities.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office said his body was discovered at about 2:50 p.m. Thursday near 5540 U.S. 78 in Blackville.

He’d suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. He was identified using fingerprints obtained by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Harley was reported missing by family and was reportedly last seen on Nov. 4.

His family filed a missing-person report with the Barnwell Police Department on Nov. 5.

They contacted News 12 last week, and we posted an article on Wednesday asking anyone who’d seen him to contact Barnwell police.

Less than 24 hours after that, his body was found, according to authorities.

We’ve reached out to the family to ask about funeral arrangements.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office, Blackville Police Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are participating in the investigation into his death.

