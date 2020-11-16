Advertisement

Aiken mask mandate’s end could be very brief

Aiken's mask mandate is working, according to data.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Aiken’s emergency mask ordinance ends at noon today.

The City Council voted last week to let it expire.

But on Thursday, council members will be voting on a new mandate.

It would be lifted only when South Carolina’s state of emergency is lifted or if the council votes to get rid of it.

Each previous ordinance had an expiration date.

In the meantime, the council encourages everyone in Aiken to continue wearing a mask.

MORE | U.S cases hit 11M; latest million took 6 days

