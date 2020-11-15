’This is one for the books’: Richmond County election workers navigate a year of firsts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a first time for everything, and for the election workers in Richmond County, there’s been a lot of those this year.

Lynn Bailey, Executive Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections, knows first hand. To call her seasoned in elections is an understatement. She’s been working presidential elections for decades.

“Every one since 1980. However many that is,” said Bailey.

Workers at the Bell Auditorium were working on day two of a full manual audit. That means they’re going through each individual ballot (almost 88,000 of them) and counting them again by hand.

It’s something, despite all her experience, Bailey has never done before. In fact, none of the workers in Richmond County have done a full manual audit before either.

“All these people have experience with elections, but none of us have experience with what’s going on in the room,” she said.

With many things being so new, election workers have been asking their own questions to make sure they’re doing everything correctly.

“Their questions would vary," Bailey said. "Like they might see a ballot that the voter had voted for one of the presidential candidates, and then written the name of that person down in the write-in area.”

And things weren’t just new for elections workers, but voters as well. Ballots were cast on a new voting system, something new for voters who didn’t vote in the primaries and runoffs earlier in the year.

But as masked workers made their way through stacks of ballots, there was no denying the biggest “first” of them all.

“We certainly can’t forget that we’re in the midst of a pandemic. Who’s ever done this before? Nobody,” said Bailey.

The results coming out of election day were also unprecedented.

“I’ve never seen an election for president as close as it is,” she said.

So Bailey, speaking from years of experience, says it’s an election year of uncharted waters for all of us.

