One Aiken woman dead after crash earlier this morning

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one Aiken woman this morning.

The crash happened at 5:51 a.m. on Hitchcock Parkway near Rinehart Way, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Law enforcement says a 2013 Cadillac was traveling west on Hitchcock Parkway when a Jeep traveling eastbound crossed the center line and struck the Cadillac head on.

The driver of the Cadillac is 61-year-old Connie S. Kinard. Kindard was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:45 a.m. from blunt force injuries.

The driver of the Cherokee was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.

