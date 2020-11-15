One Aiken woman dead after crash earlier this morning
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one Aiken woman this morning.
The crash happened at 5:51 a.m. on Hitchcock Parkway near Rinehart Way, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.
Law enforcement says a 2013 Cadillac was traveling west on Hitchcock Parkway when a Jeep traveling eastbound crossed the center line and struck the Cadillac head on.
The driver of the Cadillac is 61-year-old Connie S. Kinard. Kindard was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, but was pronounced dead on the scene at 6:45 a.m. from blunt force injuries.
The driver of the Cherokee was transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing with the investigation.
