Masters 2020 updates: Can Dustin Johnson hold off the rest of the field?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are the latest updates as Masters 2020 gets underway with the final round set for today. Check back here for updates throughout the day.

Sunday

7:50 a.m.: Speaking of tee times, let’s take a look at some of those. Our tournament leaders, Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, and Abraham Ancer are set to start at 9:39 a.m. now. Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, and Lee Westwood at hole one and Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, and Nick Taylor at hole 10 will start at 8 a.m.

7:46 a.m.: We just received word from the Augusta National Golf Club that tee times have been delayed about 10 minutes due to fog in the area.

7:28 a.m.: Here’s our Leader Board standings as we get ready to tee off at Augusta National . As we mentioned earlier, Dustin Johnson has a four-stroke lead.

Let's take a look at your Leader Board standings. Tee times are set to start in about 5 minutes. #TheMasters2020 pic.twitter.com/AnAYL1hyDa — News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) November 15, 2020

7:09 a.m.: Welcome to the final round of the Masters! Dustin Johnson remains in the lead at -16, but strong performances from the rest of the field could make the day interesting.

After all the waiting, the Tournament will be decided by what one man does. It's Sunday at #themasters. pic.twitter.com/WaNDnItKIS — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

In the meantime, let’s take a look at some of the awesome photos from Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.

Saturday

6:25 p.m.: Dylan Frittelli shot a bogey-free day. He’s within fives strokes of the lead.

Playing in only his second Masters, Dylan Frittelli shot a bogey-free Saturday 67 to get within 5 strokes of the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/b6hyIzE2Vx — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

6:15 p.m.: Cameron Smith hits his third consecutive sub-70 round.

A third consecutive sub-70 round puts Cameron Smith in a three-way tie for second place. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Aq2VdkA7uc — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

5:45 p.m.: The groupings and starting times for the final round have been announced.

The groupings and starting times for the final round of the 2020 Masters Tournament have been announced. #themastershttps://t.co/o8sAzRjIbO pic.twitter.com/ZlmDe4zdE6 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

5:17 p.m.: Dustin Johnson finishes with his second 65 of the week and ties the 54-hole record.

The second 65 of the week for the 54-hole leader. #themasters pic.twitter.com/b3eGFmuLEO — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

4:43 p.m.: Sungjae Im becomes the first player to finish the third round at 12 under par.

4:35 p.m.: Cameron Smith makes his third birdie in a row. He’s now 12 under par.

Cameron Smith makes his third birdie in a row to reach 12 under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IP8cx7W6Wl — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

4:16 p.m.: Leader Dustin Johnson gets a birdie on No. 15.

With this birdie on No. 15, Dustin Johnson reaches 16 under par and makes his lead four strokes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/VaKShCIGLw — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

3:59 p.m.: Patrick Reed gets two birdies in a row and goes 11 under par.

Two birdies in a row and Patrick Reed gets to 11 under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gzhnOeIN9J — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

3:42 p.m.: Dustin Johnson extends lead to four.

The lead is now four for Dustin Johnson. Birdie on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h66gfy6Ky5 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

12:37 p.m.: Dustin Johnson takes the lead with an eagle on the second hole.

10:35 a.m.: Round three begins now with the groupings announced as well.

The groupings and starting times for the third round of the 2020 Masters Tournament have been announced.



The Third Round of the 2020 Masters Tournament began at 10:20 A.M.#themasters https://t.co/o8sAzRjIbO pic.twitter.com/3nmhjgqOUj — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

9:28 a.m.: Jon Rahm has joined the logjam at the top of the Leader Board this morning after finishing up his second round.

Jon Rahm joins the group at the top of the leader board. #themasters pic.twitter.com/CCxOIF2ins — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

7:54 a.m.: An hour ago, the Masters tweeted out that Vijay Singh had withdrawn from the event due to illness.

Due to illness, Vijay Singh has officially withdrawn from Masters Tournament competition after completion of 10 holes in his second round. — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 14, 2020

7:48 a.m.: Second-round play resumed at 7:30 a.m. with players like Tiger Woods looking to finish what they started after play was suspended at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The third round of the tournament -- assuming no delays -- is expected to be at 10:30 a.m.

Also, the Masters tweeted out this awesome teaser of College GameDay at the ANGC. That program airs at 9 a.m. on ESPN. In the meantime, why don’t you read what our Meredith Anderson discovered last night about the program airing from Augusta?

Friday

5:38 p.m.: Play has been suspended for the rest of the day as the sun set. Second round action will resume at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with the third round coming up at 10:30 a.m. Here’s your final Leader Board of the day.

Play is wrapping up at 5:30 p.m. due to darkness. Let's take a look at today's final Leader Board standings. #TheMasters2020 pic.twitter.com/WO6MacAXVo — News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) November 13, 2020

4:18 p.m.: Golfers coming off the course are talking. Let’s take a look at comments from Rory McIlroy, who had a bit of a rough start to his first round this morning. He was asked if he got a pep talk in the short span of time between his first and second round.

“Jimmy Dunn gave me a pep talk in between rounds going on to the range. But yeah, again, I honestly have been playing so good coming in here, and then I go into the first round and I shoot 75, and I’m like, where the hell did that come from? I knew it was in there, it was just a matter of, as I said, just trusting a little more and being committed. It was better this afternoon,” McIlroy said.

Dustin Johnson also commented on his play today, which had him at -10 and the course lead for a brief period until a pair of bogeys put him back.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m pretty pleased the way I played today. Hit a lot of really good shots. Gave myself a lot of good looks. Just can’t really roll any putts in,” Johnson said.

“Obviously, I made a few there a 11, 12, and 13, and then after that hit a lot of good putts. Just kept burning the edges. A couple lip‑outs, but definitely pleased with how I’m swinging the club and controlling the golf ball right now.”

Then there’s Abraham Ancer -- the current leader at the end of round two. Ancer discussed his bogey to start his play this morning.

“Obviously feeling great. Not ideal obviously starting with a bogey. I kept telling myself that sometimes the best rounds start with a bogey, so I just kept telling myself that. Very patient. The golf course, you have to be extremely patient, and I’ve been able to do that these two rounds," Ancer said.

“I didn’t really hit it my best off the tee. Felt like I got away with some wayward shot that I normally don’t hit. Missed a couple right but I’ve been able to scramble really well and made some putts for birdie, which is what kept me in it. I played the par 3s really good.”

1:47 p.m.: These shots from the Augusta National Golf Club are always incredible.

Also, we have a new co-leader in Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, who put himself into the conversation after five birdies on the day.

Ancer joins the lead with his fifth birdie of the day. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jE2GVboXCO — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

1:23 p.m.: Bubba Watson’s been hanging back in the Masters since Thursday afternoon, but he found eagle on a par five at No. 13 on Friday the 13th. Nothing spooky about this putt.

Eagle for past champion Bubba Watson on No. 13. #themasters pic.twitter.com/V2JLLXQ9ke — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

11:57 a.m.: He’s heating up! Brooks Koepka has made birdie in three of his last four holes.

Three birdies in his last four holes - Brooks Koepka reaches four under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dEvQjgxXve — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

11:32 a.m.: “The man everyone is chasing." That’s what Dustin Johnson has become this morning with a -3 performance across four holes. He remains in the lead at -10 after three birdies.

10:57 a.m.: Dustin Johnson now has the lead at -8 after a birdie on 11.

Dustin Johnson takes the solo lead with a birdie on No. 11. #themasters pic.twitter.com/nW7tpgiEmv — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

10:49 a.m. Look out. Here comes Dustin Johnson. Johnson finished out his first round Friday morning with a tie for the lead at -7. He started his second round a short time later at hole 10 at E.

10:01: a.m.: Rory McIlroy -- always a fan favorite -- is having a rough go of it this morning at Augusta National. Playing at +2, the Northern Ireland golfer’s frustration could be picked up on a live mic as his ball went into the water at 16.

"That's so bad."



Rory makes bogey at 16 after hitting his tee shot in the water.



Catch the end of the first round of #TheMasters now on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/uLpBhqNIVQ — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2020

9:43 a.m.: We’ve had a withdrawal from the tournament due to injury, according to The Masters.

Due to injury, Erik van Rooyen has officially withdrawn from Masters Tournament competition following the completion of his first round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 13, 2020

9:15 a.m.: Round Two is set to begin shortly, so let’s get a look at our current Leader Board standings.

Let's take a look at that Leader Board before Round 2 begins at #TheMasters2020. pic.twitter.com/zl5pqNqDLx — News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) November 13, 2020

8 a.m.: The groupings and starting times for the second round of the 2020 Masters Tournament have been announced. See them at https://www.masters.com/en_US/players/pairings/index.html

7:30 a.m.: Continuation of the first round of the Masters began, with hopes for the second round to start at 9:30.

Thursday

5:45 p.m.: Play has ended at Augusta National today due to nightfall. Here is tonight’s final Leader Board standings.

Play has just been suspended due to nightfall at #TheMasters2020. Who is on top the Leader Board? pic.twitter.com/M5JdoJTZWI — News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) November 12, 2020

4:58 p.m.: Tiger Woods spoke just a few minutes ago after going -4 -- tied for his best start to the Masters. He was asked if he was surprised about his performance.

“Well, I think that understanding how to play this golf course is so important. I was saying there that I’ve been lucky enough to have so many practice rounds throughout my career with so many past champions, and I was able to win this event early in my career and build myself up for the understanding that I’m going to come here each and every year, and the fact that this tournament is played on the same venue each and every year, you have to (indiscernible) every time. So understanding how to play it is a big factor, and it’s one of the reasons why early in my career that I saw Jack contending a lot, I saw Raymond contending late in his career, now Bernhard and Freddy always contend here late in their careers. Just understanding how to play this golf course was a big part of it.”

4:35 p.m.: Current round one leader Paul Casey was asked how he felt about the energy at Augusta National without the fans.

"You know, this is something I’ve looked forward to. I with as vocal earlier in the year at Harding Park about not enjoying golf in a pandemic. I’m acutely aware of I’m in a very fortuitous position. I still get to be a professional golfer and play championship golf, but I didn’t know how the fanless experience would be. And so far, I’ve not enjoyed it, and I’ve lacked I felt like the lack of energy for me. I’ve had nothing or very little to draw from being out playing tournament golf.

The Masters, though, this week it still has a buzz to it. There’s an energy and a little bit of a vibe. Yes, it’s clearly a lot less than what we are used to, but there’s something about this place that is still I felt excited to be here.

As soon as I stepped foot on property on Monday, I’ve never been to happy to pass a COVID-19 test in my life. Was genuinely nervous about that. I don’t know why I was nervous because my protocols haven’t changed. The kids were denied from going out on playdates last week. Can’t go on playdates. Dad’s got to go to the Masters next week.

You know, the beauty of the place is probably even more so this week. I’ve been fortunate to play this golf course outside of tournament week, and it’s quite a special experience this week."

Paul Casey during a press conference during the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020. (Rusty Jarrett | Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National)

4:30 p.m.: It’s safe to say Bryson DeChambeau did not have the start to the Masters that many said he would have. Still, at -2, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the days ahead.

"I’m very happy with the patience I delivered to the course today. I started off strong with a five-footer and I misread it a little bit, and I just pulled my drive on 11 and went too far and made a great par save. Had an opportunity on 12, lipped it out. And then 13 I just didn’t draw it around the corner enough, and I got greedy. This golf course, as much as I’m trying to attack it, it can bite back. It’s still Augusta National, and it’s the Masters. It’s an amazing test of golf no matter what way you play it.

I tried to take on some risk today. It didn’t work out as well as I thought it would have, but at the end of the day I’m proud of myself the way I handled myself and finished off. Birdieing 8 and 9 was a testament to my focus level, and wanting to contend here."

Bryson DeChambeau reads the No. 7 green during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020. (Sam Greenwood | Sam Greenwood/Augusta National)

4:09 p.m.: Justin Thomas started his round a little while ago and is already making his mark on the tournament.

-4 through five holes. Quite the start for Justin Thomas. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gNYQx3OiKt — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

4:04 p.m.: Patrick Reed finished up a while ago, but just finished speaking to the media after going -4. He spoke about the conditions of the course.

"But with how much rain they’ve had throughout the past couple nights and also how much rain they’ve had today, the golf course held up really nicely. At the same time, it’s nothing you would expect. I mean, any time you come on this property, whether it’s hot, whether it’s cold, whether it’s raining, whether it’s dry, it always seems to be in perfect shape.

They definitely have figured that out, and I expected it to be a lot softer out there on the fairways, and this afternoon it seemed to dry out nicely."

Masters champion Patrick Reed drives No. 11 during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020. (Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)

3:53 p.m.: Webb Simpson, who is currently in second place with -5, just spoke and said he normally doesn’t start well, but this year it feels a little different.

“It’s been a good solid year, but I felt like I had a lot more kind of bullets in my belt to come here and feel like I could win," Simpson said.

Webb Simpson plays his stroke from the No. 2 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020. (Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)

3:41 p.m.: Hello, Dustin Johnson. The top-ranked golfer just got started at Augusta National, but he’s already bringing the heat with an eagle on No. 2.

Top-ranked golfer in the world Dustin Johnson makes a smooth eagle on No. 2. #themasters pic.twitter.com/6thQmxQGXl — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

3:24 p.m.: More golfers are finishing up their rounds today -- including current Masters leader Paul Casey, who is -7. 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed also finished his day -4.

2:46 p.m.: A few players have just finished their day at the Masters, including a second-place Webb Simpson and Hideki Matsuyama, who is tied for third.

2:38 p.m.: Paul Casey is making moves at Augusta National if this birdie at No. 6 says anything.

With a birdie on No. 6 Casey reaches -7 with three holes to play. #themasters pic.twitter.com/yYQXbgatWe — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

2:10 p.m.: Plenty of movement in the Leader Board standings this afternoon.

A whole lot of movement in the last little bit in the Leader Board standings. #TheMasters2020 pic.twitter.com/zf63GIqvhV — News 12 NBC 26 (@WRDW_WAGT) November 12, 2020

12:45 p.m.: Tiger Woods -- remember him? The five-time Masters champion nearly had an ace on the 16th hole. With that shot, Woods is now tied for third at -3.

Tiger with a 🎯 on No. 16.

pic.twitter.com/WmIUEjEJKU — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 12, 2020

12:29 p.m.: Tony Finau had one of the best shots of the tournament thus far, going eagle from the bunker at the 15th hole.

A hole-out for eagle from the bunker for Tony Finau. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IUu1Uh9VZ7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 12, 2020

12:22 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau has made it to E after trouble at 13. He proceeded to go birdie-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods also went birdie at 13 to make him -1.

11:42 a.m.: Tournament favorite Bryson DeChambeau had some trouble on the 13th hole. He hit his ball into the pine straw before bombing it into bushes near the hole. He finished +2 as a result on that hole and did not look very happy with it.

10:20 a.m.: Play resumed in Round 1 and all remaining tee times are delayed exactly three hours.

10:08 a.m.: The Augusta National just posted these stunning photos of Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as the Honorary Starters.

Autoplay Caption

10:01 a.m.: Play is scheduled to resume at 10:22 a.m. at Augusta National Golf Club after rain and thunderstorms caused a weather delay.

7:35 a.m.: Play was suspended due to inclement weather as rain drenches the CSRA. When Round 1 will begin again is anyone’s guess, as the News 12 weather team expects heavy rain and storms to continue across the region, thanks to a cold front moving east of the CSRA. The weather system is bringing a flash flood watch to central and eastern counties until 7 p.m., with the risk in Richmond County ranging from 5 percent to 20 percent. Low temperatures should be in the mid- to low 70s, with light winds out of the southeast.

7:10 a.m.: Tee times were set to start at 7 but were delayed 10 minutes.

7 a.m.: Round 1 was set to get underway. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player were designated as Honorary Starters, a tradition that began in 1963.

