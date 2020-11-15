Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Isolated showers possible today with a slight breeze. Lots of sunshine ahead this upcoming week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures were on the milder side this morning with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front will be moving through the CSRA later this afternoon providing us with a chance for some isolated showers. Any showers that form will likely be light and shouldn’t add up to much so a complete washout is not expected. Temps this afternoon will return to the upper 70s and low 80s with breezy conditions. Sustained winds are expected to range from 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph as the cold front moves through the region.

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as we go through next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 70, but fall to the 60s as we head towards Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows in the 30s look possible as well next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

There’s only 15 days left in the hurricane season but the tropics are still active. Hurricane Iota will likely be come a major hurricane by Monday and make landfall in Central America, the same area that Hurricane Eta impacted just last week. Keep it here for updates.

Iota is expected to become a major hurricane prior to landfall in Central America this upcoming week.(WRDW)

