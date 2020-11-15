Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had a cooler start this morning with lows in the upper 40s, reaching 49° here in Augusta. Tonight temperatures are expected to fall back into the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.

For tomorrow most of the area looks dry, but a weak warm front is expected to move through in the morning providing the chance for a shower or two. The cold front moves in by the late afternoon providing the additional chance for some showers. Any showers that form will likely be light and shouldn’t add up to much, definitely not looking like a washout. Temps for the afternoon will return to the low 80s with breezy conditions, sustained winds are expected to range from 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph as the cold front moves through the region.

Wind gusts through tomorrow afternoon. (WRDW)

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as we go through next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 70, but fall to the 60s as we head towards Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings lows in the 30s look possible as well next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Lows Next Five Days (WRDW)

There’s only 16 days left in the hurricane season but the tropics are still active. Tropical Storm Iota will likely be come a major hurricane by Monday and make landfall in Central America, the same area that Hurricane Eta did just last week. Keep it here for updates.

T.S. Iota is expected to become a major hurricane over the next few days. (WRDW)

