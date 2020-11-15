Advertisement

Columbia County crews called to vehicle fire near Lewiston Road exit

Columbia County officials say no one was hurt in the vehicle fire that happened near the Lewiston Road exit off I-20 Saturday night.
Columbia County officials say no one was hurt in the vehicle fire that happened near the Lewiston Road exit off I-20 Saturday night.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were called to a vehicle fire near the Lewiston Road exit of I-20.

Crews on the scene say the fire is currently out, but traffic in the area is being redirected as they wait for the tow truck company.

Columbia County dispatch says no one was injured.

The call initially came in at 8:11 p.m.

