Columbia County crews called to vehicle fire near Lewiston Road exit

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirms they were called to a vehicle fire near the Lewiston Road exit of I-20.

Crews on the scene say the fire is currently out, but traffic in the area is being redirected as they wait for the tow truck company.

Columbia County dispatch says no one was injured.

The call initially came in at 8:11 p.m.

