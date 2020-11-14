Voter turnout and trends among Georgians heading into the runoffs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the presidential election results come in, control of the U.S Senate lies in the hands of Georgians.

“Runoff elections are not all that common, but I mean they’re not unheard of either,” Dr. Gregg Murray, a political science professor at Augusta University, said.

On January 5, Georgians will take to the polls once again to decide two senate races. But even after a historic turnout in November, the numbers might not look the same come January.

“You know, turnout will probably be much less than it was in November...,” Dr. Murray said.

Research from the University of Georgia shows runoff elections typically attract 20 to 30 percent fewer voters, and Dr. Murray says timing and election fatigue could be factors this time around.

“The election is going to be that first week of January coming right off of the holidays. I don’t know how much people are going to be thinking about politics,” he said.

And he says that turnout could impact results.

“Republicans tend to turn out to vote much more reliably than Democrats do. And I think in this case that’s going to be one of the factors that play into this,” he said.

Still, Dr. Murray says this year proves nothing is impossible, and that’s why both parties are preparing.

“Think there is a challenge associated with it, we’re going to have to really be full steam ahead and getting visible right away I think we are giving ourselves a couple of weeks just to breathe,” Elizabeth Hahn, chair of Columbia County Democrats, said.

Columbia County GOP says they’re getting ready too. Hahn says the turnout in November speaks volumes.

“They really speak to the blood, sweat, and tears that people put in on the ground here in Columbia County, all around the state of Georgia, and I think all around the country,” she said. “People were very emotionally invested in this election on both sides.”

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.