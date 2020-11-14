Advertisement

RCSO searching for suspect with assault rifle

Suspect search graphic by MGN. Photo: Bureau of Indian Affairs Police
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatch says deputies are looking for a suspect with an assault rifle near Jonathan Circle in Augusta.

Deputies initially responded to Lumpkin Road near Mike Padgett Hwy in reference to a stolen vehicle around 4:10 p.m.

When they arrived, they say a person with an assault rifle jumped from behind the vehicle and fled the scene.

Investigators are searching for the suspect on Jonathan Circle. At this time, Richmond County dispatch was unable to provide a description of the subject.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

