Advertisement

One dead after fatal two vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a two car collision in...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a two car collision in Orangeburg County last night.(MGN)
By William Rioux
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a two car collision in Orangeburg County last night.

At 10 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Highlander was traveling west on SC-6 when it crossed over the center line and struck a 2008 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan Altima died. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

This is still an ongoing investigation with the SCHP.

Check back for more details.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suicide in south Augusta draws deputies to business
Tucker Morris
Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found
All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
(File)
Shooting victim found dead in Blackville identified
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week

Latest News

A view of the green on the No. 17 hole during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf...
Masters 2020 updates: 2nd round continues with cuts looming
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
Voter turnout and trends among Georgians heading into the runoffs
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
Kemp extends state COVID-19 restrictions through Nov. 30