One dead after fatal two vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a two car collision in Orangeburg County last night.

At 10 p.m., a 2016 Toyota Highlander was traveling west on SC-6 when it crossed over the center line and struck a 2008 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Nissan Altima died. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

This is still an ongoing investigation with the SCHP.

