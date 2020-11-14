Kemp extends state COVID-19 restrictions through Nov. 30

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian P. Kemp signed another executive order, renewing the current COVID-19 restrictions through November 30, 2020.

The Order takes effect on November 16, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. when the previous order expires.

“Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance, follow public health guidance, and get a flu shot. By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives - and livelihoods,” Kemp said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.