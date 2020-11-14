Advertisement

Kemp extends state COVID-19 restrictions through Nov. 30

In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the...
In this Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp takes questions from the media at the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Elijah Nouvelage)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Governor Brian P. Kemp signed another executive order, renewing the current COVID-19 restrictions through November 30, 2020.

The Order takes effect on November 16, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. when the previous order expires.

“Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance, follow public health guidance, and get a flu shot. By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives - and livelihoods,” Kemp said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Tucker Morris
Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suicide in south Augusta draws deputies to business
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine held a news conference Thursday to announce the indictments...
Six indicted in COVID-19 relief investigation

Latest News

Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
Voter turnout and trends among Georgians heading into the runoffs
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
Augusta Water tower
College gameday coming to Augusta National
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16)...
College GameDay brings the college football world to the Masters