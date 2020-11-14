Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suicide in south Augusta draws deputies to business
Tucker Morris
Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found
All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
(File)
Shooting victim found dead in Blackville identified

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
Voter turnout and trends among Georgians heading into the runoffs
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs
Voter turnout and trends heading into runoffs