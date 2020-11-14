Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We had a cooler start this morning with lows down in the mid to low 50s. Some locations in the CSRA dipped into the upper 40s as well. Your forecast for today looks nice again with partly cloudy skies early, but turning mostly sunny during the day. High temperatures are expected to be more seasonal in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the mid 50s. Most of the area looks dry, but a cold front is expected to move through that will cool off temps even more next week. Highs will be a little warmer and reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Some isolated showers are possible Sunday as the front moves through our region and winds will be a little breezy as well. Winds are expected to be out of the west-southwest in the afternoon between 10-15 mph.

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the mid to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected as we go through next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 70, but fall to the 60s as we head towards Wednesday and Thursday. Mornings lows in the 30s look possible as well next Wednesday and Thursday morning. Keep it here for updates.

