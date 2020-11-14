Advertisement

COVID-19 case numbers in big CSRA county schools

School district leaders want students to to social distance during the holidays, to prevent...
School district leaders want students to to social distance during the holidays, to prevent outbreaks when they return to school.(Gray)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are the latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aiken, Columbia and Richmond County School districts as of November 13.

AIKEN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA

As of Saturday, November 7, 2020, the Aiken County Public School District reported 641 quarantined employees and students for the current reporting period. No hospitalizations were reported during the current period.

Total number of students with confirmed positive cases this reporting period -  26

Total number of face-to-face students with confirmed positive cases - 23

This week’s 26 positive student cases include three all-virtual students.

Total number of students quarantined this reporting period – 588

Total number of school district employees with confirmed positive cases this reporting period - 8

Total number of employees quarantined during this reporting period – 53

The cumulative number of positive cases reported for students and employees for the 2020-21 school year from August 23, 2020, to October 24, 2020 - 178.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GEORGIA

Total number of students enrolled in Columbia County schools (Excluding elementary Learn from Home students) - 25,466

Total number of students with a current positive COVID-19 status - 49

Percent of total students with a current positive COVID-19 status – less than one percent (0.19%)

Total number of school district employees – 3,501

Number of employees with a current positive COVID-19 status - 28

Percent of total employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – less than one percent (0.8%)

RICHMOND COUNTY, GEORGIA

MORE: All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Richmond County schools are closing.
All Richmond County schools closing due to COVID-19
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week
Tucker Morris
Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suicide in south Augusta draws deputies to business
U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine held a news conference Thursday to announce the indictments...
Six indicted in COVID-19 relief investigation

Latest News

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) tires to get past Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16)...
College GameDay brings the college football world to the Masters
College gameday coming to Augusta National
College gameday coming to Augusta National
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the vote-counting process...
Georgia Secretary of State warns moving to state for runoff election is illegal
What's at stake for the January Senate runoffs
Ossoff stops in Augusta on campaign trail towards January runoff