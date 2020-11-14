COVID-19 case numbers in big CSRA county schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here are the latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Aiken, Columbia and Richmond County School districts as of November 13.

AIKEN COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA

As of Saturday, November 7, 2020, the Aiken County Public School District reported 641 quarantined employees and students for the current reporting period. No hospitalizations were reported during the current period.

Total number of students with confirmed positive cases this reporting period - 26

Total number of face-to-face students with confirmed positive cases - 23

This week’s 26 positive student cases include three all-virtual students.

Total number of students quarantined this reporting period – 588

Total number of school district employees with confirmed positive cases this reporting period - 8

Total number of employees quarantined during this reporting period – 53

The cumulative number of positive cases reported for students and employees for the 2020-21 school year from August 23, 2020, to October 24, 2020 - 178.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GEORGIA

Total number of students enrolled in Columbia County schools (Excluding elementary Learn from Home students) - 25,466

Total number of students with a current positive COVID-19 status - 49

Percent of total students with a current positive COVID-19 status – less than one percent (0.19%)

Total number of school district employees – 3,501

Number of employees with a current positive COVID-19 status - 28

Percent of total employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – less than one percent (0.8%)

RICHMOND COUNTY, GEORGIA

