College GameDay brings the college football world to the Masters

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Usually, Masters history is reserved for Sunday, but Saturday morning, Augusta National will do something it’s never done before -- host a show about football.

College GameDay comes to town -- and for many, it’s a match made in heaven.

It’s a treat for us, but Augusta National is specifically eyeing the football fans -- people who love sports but might not be that into golf. They hope that could change on Saturday.

It is known as the cathedral of golf where many a prayer is said Sunday down in the Amen Corner. But it is autumn in Augusta, so Saturday belongs to the other local religion -- football.

Both will play a round together as the ESPN tradition makes its first Masters appearance.

“I can’t wait to hear our friends on the College GameDay set recap the Florida Gators convincing win this last Saturday over the Georgia Bulldogs,” Chairman Fred Ridley.

Ridley couldn’t resist the jab.

“I apologize to my Georgia friends, but I just had to say that,” Ridley said.

Football is serious business here in the heart of SEC country, and since Augusta National is in the business of growing the game of golf, it could be the perfect two-some.

Not to mention golf and football aren’t as different as they might seem. Both are games of inches and are measured in yards. Both depend on impressive drives. Aim and accuracy are important and weather plays a big role.

And then there’s this: GameDay’s stage will be on the par 3 with Ike’s Pond as the backdrop.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower was a member at Augusta National, but he was also a college football player at West Point. That makes this a fitting backdrop for a place so rooted in history to take advantage of this opportunity.

Two distinct traditions unlike the other are joining forces for a Saturday at the Masters like no other.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 concerns are postponing about a dozen games this weekend: Georgia at Missouri, Alabama at LSU, Pitt at Georgia Tech -- the list goes on.

Lee Corso isn’t expected to be here as he’s still working remotely, so COVID-19 is still affecting things.

At Augusta National, things are different, but the recurring theme this week is everyone is thankful it is happening at all.

If you want to check it out, College GameDay will air from 9 a.m. to noon before the live broadcast of the third round right here on News 12.

