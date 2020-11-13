Suspect arrested in Aiken County after officer-involved shooting in region

AIKEN, S.C. - Authorities have arrested the suspect in an Orangeburg County officer-involved shooting and car chase.

John Williamson III, 24, of Blackville in Barnwell County, was arrested Wednesday and is being held in Aiken County jail, according to jail records.

Authorities said he already had outstanding warrants in the area.

The shooting in Springfield happened Monday morning after police were chasing the driver of a car that had been reported stolen.

At some point, Williamson stopped the car and confronted officers, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

As Williamson was running away, several shots were fired, but it’s not yet clear who fired their weapons.

No one was hurt.

SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting and says charges for Williamson are pending in connection with the case.

He’s been held several times in Aiken County jail since 2016, according to jail records, although some of the cases were dismissed or he was ordered released. Other times, he was being held there for other agencies, as he is now.

His arrest Wednesday involved a kidnapping charge and then on Thursday he was ordered held for SLED, according to jail records.

South Carolina is on pace to see more officer-involved shootings this year than in 2019. With more than a month and a half left in the year, Monday’s was the 45th this year in the state, which saw that same number for all of 2019.

From reports by WRDW and WIS