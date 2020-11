Suicide in south Augusta draws deputies to business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities responded Friday morning to a suicide incident at Windsor Spring and Tobacco roads in Augusta.

A witness around 11 a.m. reported a large law enforcement and firefighter presence at a business where a car was covered in a red tarp.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said someone had taken their life with a gun.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.