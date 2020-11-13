SRS updates: Salt waste processing ramps up, COVID stats and more

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a workforce of 11,000 and an area spanning 310 square miles in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties, SRS is a U.S. Department of Energy complex that deals with nuclear materials for the national defense. Here’s a look at some of the top news out of SRS this week:

Salt waste facility processes thousands of gallons

The Savannah River Site’s new salt waste processing facility has handled thousands of gallons of waste in its first month of operation.

The first batch of radioactive waste was transferred to it on Oct. 5, beginning “hot” commissioning of the facility. As of Nov. 9, it had received eight transfers totaling nearly 86,000 gallons of waste.

This is a photo from the Oct. 5, 2020, transfer at the salt waste processing facility at the Savannah River Site. (WRDW)

The first three transfers were relatively small and subsequently diluted. The next three transfers were larger and less diluted as the facility ramped up its testing expectations. The remainder of the hot commissioning testing will be performed using non-diluted waste as the facility goes through its final operational checkouts.

The process begins by transferring the waste from a tank farm for a two-step cleanup process, after which the “high-activity” waste is sent to a nearby defense waste processing facility where it will be immobilized in glass and stored in stainless steel canisters on site until a federal repository is established.

The decontaminated salt solution, meanwhile, is mixed with cement-like grout for disposal on site.

The systems and components have largely performed as expected. The only notable issue was identified during one of the early transfers, when a pump did not operate properly. It has since been replaced.

Officials expect nearly all of the salt waste inventory at SRS to be processed by 2030.

Also in the news …

The Savannah River Site this week saw an increase of 47 COVID-19 cases among its workforce. As of Friday morning, SRS had confirmed a cumulative total of 686 cases of COVID-19. Spokeswoman Amy Boyette said 618 of those employees have recovered and been cleared to return to work. A week earlier on Nov.6, SRS reported there had been 639 cases.

Savannah River National Laboratory manager Dr. Steve Xiao received the Donald Orth Lifetime Achievement Award for being a leader and expert on hydrogen isotope separation technologies. The Orth Award is the highest honor given by the lab for technical excellence and leadership. “I hope my receipt of this award inspires young scientists, engineers and researchers to work hard, knowing they, too, can achieve this type of honor,” he said.

Savannah River National Laboratory’s Dr. Paul Cloessner has been named the 2020 recipient of the Fred C. Davison Distinguished Scientist Award. Presented annually by Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness, the award recognizes scientists or engineers of the southeast who have made exceptional scientific contributions during their careers.

