Sentencing set today in Grovetown horse neglect case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man accused of neglecting nearly 50 horses in Grovetown will face sentencing today.

Jose Reveron-George was indicted in July of last year and charged with four counts of cruelty to animals.

The horses were left in deplorable conditions at a stable in Grovetown.

Those animals were taken in and treated and were given to new owners last year.

Jose Reveron-George (WRDW)

