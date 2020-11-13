Advertisement

Sentencing set today in Grovetown horse neglect case

Horses were found in rough condition at a Grovetown stable, leading to criminal charges.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man accused of neglecting nearly 50 horses in Grovetown will face sentencing today.

Jose Reveron-George was indicted in July of last year and charged with four counts of cruelty to animals.

The horses were left in deplorable conditions at a stable in Grovetown.

Those animals were taken in and treated and were given to new owners last year.

Jose Reveron-George
