School COVID closures aren’t stopping Lincolnton football game

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though the Lincoln County School District is closing its schools for more than two weeks to cut the spread of coronavirus, a high school football game is still planned tonight.

Superintendent Dr. Samuel Light said the schools were closed after elementary students were potentially exposed to coronavirus at a non-school event. However, since the football game involves high school students, it will go on as planned, he said.

All the schools — including the high school — were closed starting today and won’t reopen until at least Nov. 30. Instead, students will learn from home using Chromebooks and Google Classroom, Light said.

Asked if he was worried about infections at the football game, Light told News 12: “Well, I’m always worried. But I think we’re safe.”

Light said social distancing is observed at the football stadium and that spectators are highly encouraged to wear face coverings.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. for the home game against Greene County High. It will be senior night.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.