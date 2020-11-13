Advertisement

Saturday is your last chance to register for turkey giveaway

What to buy in November.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday is your last chance to register for the annual James Brown turkey giveaway.

It’s a tradition by the James Brown Family Foundation to give out Thanksgiving turkeys.

The last time to register is Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the James Brown Arena in downtown Augusta.

For the first time this year, it will be a drive-thru.

You’ll need to bring an ID and proof of residence, like a utility bill.

The turkey giveaway day is Nov. 23.

