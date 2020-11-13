Advertisement

Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found

Tucker Morris
Tucker Morris(WRDW)
By WIS News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The search has ended for a missing man in Saluda County, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said this week that the body of 26-year-old Tucker Morris has been found and that foul play is not suspected.

He was last seen Oct. 27 by his co-workers at S.C. Pet Foods Solutions in Ward.

