Saluda County search ends after missing man’s body found

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The search has ended for a missing man in Saluda County, according to authorities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said this week that the body of 26-year-old Tucker Morris has been found and that foul play is not suspected.

He was last seen Oct. 27 by his co-workers at S.C. Pet Foods Solutions in Ward.

