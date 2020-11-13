Rescuers come to aid of stranded boaters in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First responders had to rescue four people and a dog stranded on a boat Thursday at Lock and Dam Park.

Rescue teams found the group on a pontoon boat around 4 p.m.

The current caused the boat’s anchor to snap pushing it toward the dam.

“The pontoon boat didn’t have enough power so our water rescue team was able to drag them to safety,” Augusta Fire/EMA reported afterward. “There are no injuries to report and everyone is safe on land.”

