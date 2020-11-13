Ossoff stops in Augusta on campaign trail towards January runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Right next door to the Bell Auditorium where workers were counting ballots, Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff was at the James Brown Arena as part of his “Future of Georgia” statewide tour.

Campaigns like Ossoff’s are continuing to work ahead of the January runoffs because plenty is at stake.

The parking lot outside of the JBA was packed with cars as Democratic leaders from across our area and the state told voters the importance of the runoff, education, and healthcare.

It wasn’t your typical rally, but a parking lot full of people made their voices and car horns heard.

“My concern is getting everybody mobilized to get back to the polls on the 5th,” Lillian Christopher said.

Christopher drove from Wilkes County for the same reason so many who came to this rally. This Senate race could change the balance of the United States Senate.

“If we don’t get them in Washington, D.C., it’s going to be a hard road for Biden and Harris,” Christopher said.

“We need to push as hard as we can to get those seats filled,” Roslyn Wells from Augusta said.

Those seats are the two U.S. Senate seats up for grabs in the Jan. 5 runoff election.

It’s between Ossoff and incumbent David Perdue along with the race between Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock and incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

“The stakes are so high in this race,” Ossoff said.

Ossoff pushed the importance of the health response to the pandemic and healthcare.

A group of young women told News 12 that healthcare was their most important issue.

“We can rebuild our economy and make sure the university health care system here has the resources it needs,” Ossoff said.

Perdue and Loeffler are campaigning elsewhere and are associating their Democratic challengers with socialism ideas.

The Republican strategy leans towards voting on election day, while Ossoff and others are asking for everyone to vote early.

“Even though we are here today, we need to make sure we get to the polls. We have to vote, vote, vote,” Well said.

The first day of early voting is Dec. 14. You can also register to vote all the way up until Dec 7.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.