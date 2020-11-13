Masters 2020: Did Friday the 13th bring superstition to ANGC?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday the 13th: When the strokes count in a year that has been anything but expected, what could possibly go wrong?

Some of us might have thrown a little salt over our shoulders and knocked on wood. But for professional athletes, if you’re talking about routine, rituals, superstition, they mean business.

In terms of omens, this is a pretty good one: storm clouds parting and the heavens opening Thursday to make way for a gorgeous Friday the 13th in golf paradise.

For two-time Masters champion Bernard Lange, this day is no jinx.

“My parents were married, so I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for Friday the 13th," Lange said.

It’s been 36 years since the Masters Tournament and Friday the 13th crossed paths, and on a year where the unexpected is the norm, are there any rituals for good luck in the arsenal?

“I’ve used the same pitchfork every round of my professional career, so God help me if I lose it,” Golfer Adam Scott, who got his first Masters win in 2013, said.

Outside of that, the former champion tries not to travel down the rabbit hole of good fortune.

“Not all professional golfers, but certainly a lot of us have similar personality traits. I’d say obsessive-compulsive behavior is one of them. If you start with too many superstitions, it’ll be ruling my life,” Scott said.

Golf is full of those obsessive traits that become part of the game.

“When I tee off, I always hide the triple track line on my Callaway golf balls, I always hide the lines because I feel like the lines will push me in a direction,” golfer Dylan Frittelli said.

It’s usually not a bad idea to follow the lead of champions. Six-time Masters champ Jack Nicklaus always kept coins in his pockets.

One of the greatest superstitions out here is Tiger Woods wearing red on a Sunday after his mom called it his power color.

Without the par-three tournament, there is at least one bit of superstition players dodged as well. That super legend hasn’t been proven wrong, as many say, if you win the par three, you won’t win the green jacket.

